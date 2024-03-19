iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.85. 486,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,796. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

