iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Trimmed by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 271,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $120.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

