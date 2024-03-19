iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Holdings Decreased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.34.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

