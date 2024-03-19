iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Trimmed by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,199. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

