iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.92. 275,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,742. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $183.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $166.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

