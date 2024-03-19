iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lifted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.