iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.25. 45,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,779. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $129.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.