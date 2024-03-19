iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.25. 45,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,779. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $129.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
