iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Raised by City State Bank

City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after buying an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.