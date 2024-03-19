Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Update

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

ISPR traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 30,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,599. The stock has a market cap of $508.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ispire Technology by 615.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 89,241 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

See Also

