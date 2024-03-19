Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Update

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Ispire Technology Price Performance
ISPR traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 30,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,599. The stock has a market cap of $508.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter.
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
