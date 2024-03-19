ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.92

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.92 and last traded at $129.91, with a volume of 195644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

ITT Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in ITT by 20.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 198.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,581,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

