IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,700 iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. 1,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,983. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

