IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,350,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $308.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.93. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.