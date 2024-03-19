IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FI opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $152.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

