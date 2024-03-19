J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.