Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.68. Jabil has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

