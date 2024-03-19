Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,115 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $50,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.