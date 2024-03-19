Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $38.81

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.81, but opened at $37.28. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 50,580 shares changing hands.

JANX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

