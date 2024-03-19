Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $38.81

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.81, but opened at $37.28. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 50,580 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JANX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Janux Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
