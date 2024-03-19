Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JMHLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Jardine Matheson
