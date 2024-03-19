Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JMHLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

