JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 173.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,433,000 after buying an additional 528,663 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.6% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 657,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after purchasing an additional 695,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.