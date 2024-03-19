JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.46.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.99. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $304,702.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 528,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,269,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $304,702.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,269,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,371,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 699,056 shares of company stock worth $28,616,745. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $10,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

