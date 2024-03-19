JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

CAT traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $350.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,255. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $353.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.52.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

