JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,755. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $376.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

