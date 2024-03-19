JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 475 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

