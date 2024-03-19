JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.95. The company had a trading volume of 70,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

