JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.36. 1,126,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,465,262. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.