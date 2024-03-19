JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,067.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340 shares in the company, valued at $891,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

CRM traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.03. The stock had a trading volume of 417,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,705. The company has a market capitalization of $288.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

