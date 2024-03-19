JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,622. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.