JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $376.48. 433,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The stock has a market cap of $373.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.19 and a 200 day moving average of $331.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

