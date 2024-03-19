John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BTO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. 39,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

