Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 197,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

