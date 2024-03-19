Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 321,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Outdoors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. 8,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.