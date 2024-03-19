Jonathan Baksh Purchases 13,575 Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 13,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, with a total value of C$83,384.44.

Shares of NEO stock traded up C$0.35 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 115,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,016. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.70. The firm has a market cap of C$254.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.50.

A number of research firms have commented on NEO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

