Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in February

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jowell Global Trading Down 2.9 %

JWEL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850. Jowell Global has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jowell Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Jowell Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

