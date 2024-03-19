JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

JOYY Price Performance

JOYY stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. JOYY has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in JOYY by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JOYY by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Further Reading

