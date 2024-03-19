JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,757 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $53,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBUS. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 544.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

