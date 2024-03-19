JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $48.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EAT. Raymond James upped their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NYSE EAT opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $57,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

