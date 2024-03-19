JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,664,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 727,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JQUA stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.