JUNO (JUNO) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $24.94 million and approximately $277,390.43 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

