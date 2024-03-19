Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,290,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 13,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 1,199,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,594. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

