Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,290,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 13,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kanzhun Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 1,199,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,594. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
