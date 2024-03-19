KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.10 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

KE Price Performance

BEKE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 3,178,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783,184. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that KE will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KE by 17.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

