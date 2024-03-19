Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 29th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101. The firm has a market cap of C$172.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.94. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.26.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
