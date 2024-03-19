Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 29th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101. The firm has a market cap of C$172.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.94. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.26.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.