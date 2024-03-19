Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

DIS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.46. 3,410,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,596,948. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.