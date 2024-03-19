Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $352,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,303. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.