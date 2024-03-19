Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

TSLA stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,743,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,572,680. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $548.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

