Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $236.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

