KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0236 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $1,209.36 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,775.53 or 1.00300383 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010763 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00145675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02354619 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.