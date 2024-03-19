Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $39.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several research firms recently commented on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,515,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

