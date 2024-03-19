KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,997 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

