KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $274,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 69,563 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.