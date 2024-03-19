KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 981 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 1.2 %

DEO stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

